Day after 21 days coronavirus lockdown announced, Madurai homeless back on streets

MADURAI: On Saturday, a joint team comprising members from NGOs, and officials from the district administration and the corporation housed 89 destitute persons in the city’s shelters for the urban homeless and old age homes. However, on Monday, a day after the nation-wide curfew, they were back on the streets.



This decision of the authorities did not go down well with the NGOs that was part of the exercise. Around 78 street dwellers died in the summer of 2019 owing to a lack of shelter and food, said G R Sivakumar, Director of Idhayam Trust, an NGO involved in rescuing the abandoned elderly in the city for over 15 years. “Abandoned elderly people are more prone to community transmission as they lack awareness and basic hygiene,”



He added that it took them a whole day to identify the street dwellers. “We made them bathe, provided them clean clothes and gave them a hair cut. Food was provided from Amma canteen,” he said. “The corporation says that food will be provided to the street dwellers at their place of residence. What is the use? It only increases the chance of a potential community transmission,” he added.



Speaking on the matter, Corporation Commissioner S Visakan said, “Community halls and marriage halls have been identified in all four zones to accommodate the street dwellers. A community kitchen would also be set up to provide food for nearly 500 people.”



A team of corporation officials have been deployed to identify and house them back. “It is, however, hard to house those who refuse to stay in a place. We would provide food packets to such people and the remaining would be sheltered,” he added.