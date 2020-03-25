Hoodwinking checkpost in private ambulances

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Scaring complete lockdown and rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, a few families are blatantly giving a wide berth to the health department officials order, by wading through the tight vigil at the Walayar Check Post in TN-Kerala border, reportedly by travelling in private ambulances by shelling out a lot of money.

These families have been shelling out more money to ride in private ambulances to bypass screening at Walayar. Official sources claimed the ambulances with loud sirens are let go without checking, terming it as a medical emergency.

Medical staff at the check post, seeking anonymity said the private ambulances in Kerala are involved in this activity for some time now after the neighbouring state started witnessing many coronavirus cases.

Even as all vehicles are being screened at the check post, the ambulances would always find a freeway because of the emergency.

Officials stated they had obstructed nearly eight private ambulances from Kerala for the past two days after they began checking the vehicle only to find few people with luggage. The condition prevailed until a few hours before section 144 was imposed in Coimbatore at 6 pm on Tuesday.