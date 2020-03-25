Lockdown: No escaping police fury if you found roaming around in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Most of bike-borne passengers who crossed Singanallur Junction was assaulted by police with lathis and fibre pipes on Wednesday -- a day after the national lockdown came into force.

In a visual taken using a mobile camera by onlookers at the place on Wednesday, police were seen thrashing everyone, who tried to cross the traffic junction on two-wheelers, particularly on their back.

The visual shows that police trying to beat a milk delivery man, who escapes the assault by a whisker.

When The New Indian Express contacted, City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said, "It has been instructed to the people to avoid roaming on roads on the lockdown days. Police are allowing those engaged in essential needs category to do their work. But flouting the instruction, many people are roaming unnecessarily. Hence, we used the mild force."