STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown violators hoodwinking cops at checkpost in private ambulances

These families have been shelling out more money to ride in private ambulances to bypass screening at Walayar. 

Published: 25th March 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Scaring complete lockdown and rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, a few families are blatantly giving a wide berth to the health department officials order, by wading through the tight vigil at the Walayar Check Post in TN-Kerala border, reportedly by travelling in private ambulances by shelling out a lot of money.

These families have been shelling out more money to ride in private ambulances to bypass screening at Walayar. Official sources claimed the ambulances with loud sirens are let go without checking, terming it as a medical emergency.

Medical staff at the check post, seeking anonymity said the private ambulances in Kerala are involved in this activity for some time now after the neighbouring state started witnessing many coronavirus cases.
Even as all vehicles are being screened at the check post, the ambulances would always find a freeway because of the emergency.

Officials stated they had obstructed nearly eight private ambulances from Kerala for the past two days after they began checking the vehicle only to find few people with luggage. The condition prevailed until a few hours before section 144 was imposed in Coimbatore at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus ambulance service
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp