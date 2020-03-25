Man asks youth to keep gap at tea stall, gets killed

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Yes, social distancing has become the order of the day. But, little did R Jothimani (35) from Nondimedu know that he will get killed for reportedly asking another man to stay a few meters away from him in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to sources, the incident happened in Nilgiris on Tuesday afternoon when the deceased Jothimani, a loadman, was having tea near the Ooty municipal market. He had asked N Devadas (23), also from the same town, who was also having tea at the stall to keep distance from him.

Irked by this, Devadas had picked a fight with Jothimani. In no time, it snowballed into a physical fight as Jothimani reportedly tried to slap Devadass; in a fit of rage, the latter stabbed the former on his neck and chest using a knife from the tea stall. On information, the police personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the crowd.

When asked, the Nilgiris SP V Sasi Mohan told TNIE that Jothimani was not murdered for asking the accused to maintain the gap to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Although the duo belong to the same town, they did not know each other before. This shows that they had no enmity. Jothimani has asked Devadas to move a bit as he was standing very close to him, which resulted in a quarrel, the SP said.