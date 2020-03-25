STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panicking that coronavirus could spread through currency notes, Tamil Nadu couple finds 'clean solution'

It is during the search that the couple came across an article which read that coronavirus can remain infectious on the inanimate surface at room temperature for up to nine days.

Published: 25th March 2020

The couple ‘cleaned’ seven Rs 500 notes, two Rs 100 notes and one Rs 200 note.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Dirty money and clean notes have taken on a new meaning as the war on the novel coronavirus ramps up. When the district Health Department warned the people by asking them to be careful while handling cash, they meant to clean one's hands before and after using notes. However, this couple here in the district seem to have understood it the other way round.

Panicking that the coronavirus could spread through currency notes, a couple – Lakhsamanasamy (45) and his wife Rani (40) – from Jallipatti in Udumalaipet washed the currency notes in a solution made of water, five spoons of antiseptic liquid and detergent powder. Describing his fear, Lakshmanasamy (45) a private sector employee told TNIE that ever since the scare of coronavirus hit the country, they began to take precautions about the viral infections.

He explained that after an elderly farmer was said to be infected by COVID-19, they were wondering how the virus could have entered their district. “Though the blood test results of the man came negative for coronavirus, we began to buy disinfectants and antimicrobial solutions for our safety. We cleaned, disinfected our houses and began to search more about the virus,” he said.

It is during the search that they came across an article which read that coronavirus can remain infectious on the inanimate surface at room temperature for up to nine days, he said and added that it is when they decided to clean any item brought from shops or transferred from outside.

“When we withdrew money, it struck to me that the virus can be present on the notes, which are not cleaned. Walking back home, we took some water in a plastic cup and dropped five spoons of antiseptic liquid and detergent powder inside. After developing a solution, we dipped the currency notes, one after another inside them. We soaked them for a few seconds and later took out the notes to dry them," he explained.

The couple ‘cleaned’ seven Rs 500 notes, two Rs 100 notes and one Rs 200 note. The notes dried in the sunlight and there wasn't any damage on any sections of currency notes.

