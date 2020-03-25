Port authorities step up screening

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The authorities of Chennai and Kamarajar ports have stepped up screening of vessels coming from coronavirus-infected nations. A fresh circular from the Director General of Shipping has listed new conditions for screening the vessels. As per the circular, vessels from high-risk nations will be allowed to enter an Indian port only if there is a 14-day cooling period between the dates of sailing and berthing. However, vessels originating from China are to be quarantined for 14 days before allowed to berth.

Incidentally, the list of high-risk nations doesn’t include the US, where around 50,000 cases have already been reported, and Saudi Arabia with more than 700 positive cases. Meanwhile, officials said they are currently screening 25 to 30 vessels from high-risk countries at Chennai and Kamarajar ports.

“Entire Europe has been put under high-risk category. The new guidelines have also put the countries from South East Asia, South Korea and Japan under high-risk category,” said port officials.“Vessels arriving after 14 days of departure from an infected country, however, are not required to comply with the additional precautionary measures. “Also, if a vessel is berthed only for refuelling purpose at any port of affected countries, it will not be taken into account for calculating the screening criteria,” the circular stated.

“Vessels having personnel suspected of infection will be monitored and will be quarantined if the samples are tested positive. Such vessels will also be sanitised according to the protocols for dealing with the pandemic,” the circular further stated.Sources said three vessels have already been screened at Chennai and Kamarajar ports adhering to the new guidelines. However, availability of adequate personal protection gear for screening staff is posing a challenge to the health officials at both ports.