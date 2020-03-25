STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1,000-relief for all family cardholders

Collectors have been asked to set up community kitchens to serve food to economically backward sections.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All family cardholders will be entitled to Rs 1,000 as relief and free ration — rice, dal, sugar and cooking oil — for April owing to the lockdown, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“To avoid crowding at ration shops, the relief will be provided by token system on an allotted day and time. Those who want to give up this relief can register on the website concerned or app. Those who failed to get their provisions for the month of March can get them along with the provisions for April,” he said.

Daily wage labourers, agricultural labourers, auto and taxi drivers, construction workers, street vendors, senior citizens and other unorganised sectors stand to be the most affected as Section 144 of the CrPC is to be imposed in the State, Palaniswami said, adding that a total relief package of Rs 3,280 crore has been set aside for monetary relief. “Construction workers and auto drivers will be given a special relief of Rs 1,000 each along with 15 kg rice, one kg of dal and one kg of cooking oil,” Palaniswami said.

‘Food at doorstep of senior citizens’

“Migrant construction workers in other unorganised sectors will be identified by Collectors and the Labour Department and will be entitled to 15 kg rice, one kg of dal and one kg of cooking oil,” Palaniswami said. Amma Unavagam will continue to serve the public. Collectors have been asked to set up community kitchens to serve food to economically backward sections.  “Food will be delivered at doorstep of senior citizens who have been eating at Anganwadis. Registered street vendors are to get additional relief of Rs 1,000,” he said. 

Edappadi K Palaniswami
