Stay indoors and break the chain: CM, Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State is preparing for a lockdown, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar appealed to the people to stay indoors to break the chain in the fight against COVID-19.

Expressing gratitude for the tireless service provided by the medical fraternity and cleanliness personnel working in the isolation wards, the Chief Minister announced that they would be given one month’s salary as a special pay in addition to their monthly salary. Members of the Assembly, in turn, clapped to thank the efforts of the medical fraternity.

The CM said some persons were popping pills to bring down their temperatures to bypass thermal screening. “I appeal to such persons to subject themselves to medical tests so that everyone is safe,” he said.

Home delivery of medicines

Vijayabaskar said people with chronic diseases like kidney problems, HIV patients, tuberculosis patients, and people with diabetes and also aged people need not come to the hospitals to get their medicines as they fall under high-risk group. The Health Department will get two months’ medicines delivered at their door steps, on their request. “We will send the medicines through mobile medical teams. They also can contact government control room,” he added.