STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stay indoors and break the chain: CM, Health Minister

The CM said some persons were popping pills to bring down their temperatures to bypass thermal screening.

Published: 25th March 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nearly 1.9 lakh people are under strict surveillance to break the chain of transmission. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State is preparing for a lockdown, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar appealed to the people to stay indoors to break the chain in the fight against COVID-19.

Expressing gratitude for the tireless service provided by the medical fraternity and cleanliness personnel working in the isolation wards, the Chief Minister announced that they would be given one month’s salary as a special pay in addition to their monthly salary. Members of the Assembly, in turn, clapped to thank the efforts of the medical fraternity.

The CM said some persons were popping pills to bring down their temperatures to bypass thermal screening. “I appeal to such persons to subject themselves to medical tests so that everyone is safe,” he said.

Home delivery of medicines
Vijayabaskar said people with chronic diseases like kidney problems, HIV patients, tuberculosis patients, and people with diabetes and also aged people need not come to the hospitals to get their medicines as they fall under high-risk group. The Health Department will get two months’ medicines delivered at their door steps, on their request. “We will send the medicines through mobile medical teams. They also can contact government control room,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami C Vijayabaskar Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp