STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s economy sluggish after corona measures: OPS

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said developments following spread of coronavirus are likely to have an impact on the State’s economy.

Published: 25th March 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said developments following spread of coronavirus are likely to have an impact on the State’s economy. Replying to discussion on the demands for grants for his departments – Finance and Housing, he said that as a preventive measure, lockdown will be in force till March 31. “Industrial units in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Salem, Madurai, Thoothukudi etc., will be affected.

Due to restrictions on the functioning of industrial and commercial establishments, industrial growth has been affected. Due to these reasons, there is a general sluggishness in the economy,” he said. Panneerselvam said the government will do everything possible to set right the slowdown by implementing developmental works in all departments.

Over 150 acres retrieved 
He said Tamil Nadu Housing Board had retrieved 153.69 acres of lands worth Rs 854.12 crore which were encroached in various districts. He also informed the House that steps were being taken to establish Marina Commercial Town at Foreshore Estate in 25.16 acres. This town will have a mega commercial complex and restaurants, and this would be a landmark for Chennai metropolitan city. 

HR&CE to launch TV channel
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will launch a TV channel - Thirukkovil - at a cost of Rs 8.77 crore. For the Agriculture department, he said 25,000 acres of arid lands would be identified and they would be converted into fertile lands, Rs 10.40 crore would be allotted for providing inputs to farmers to cultivate appropriate crops in these lands. A traditional paddy varieties protection centre will be started in Needamangalam. Ezhilagam complex in Chennai would be replaced by a new building at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

On the way...
1.     A census for non-resident Tamils
2.     Government Guest House at Chintadripet to be renovated at Rs 15 cr
3.     Treasuries in five new districts 
4.     570 residential units at a cost of Rs 419.56 cr
5.     Commercial complexes at Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur and CIT Nagar, costing Rs 139 cr
6.     10,578 multi-storey residential quarters at a cost of Rs 1,131.51 cr 
7.      Multi-level parking lot at Koyambedu Wholesale Market complex

Assembly adjourned sine die
Chennai: The Assembly on Tuesday granted demands for 27 departments besides passing bill which provides for a vital change in ensuring 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment for candidates who have studied in Tamil medium. Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the House sine die. DMK, Congress and IUML boycotted proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Panneerselvam Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp