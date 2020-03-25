Tamil Nadu’s economy sluggish after corona measures: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said developments following spread of coronavirus are likely to have an impact on the State’s economy. Replying to discussion on the demands for grants for his departments – Finance and Housing, he said that as a preventive measure, lockdown will be in force till March 31. “Industrial units in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Salem, Madurai, Thoothukudi etc., will be affected.

Due to restrictions on the functioning of industrial and commercial establishments, industrial growth has been affected. Due to these reasons, there is a general sluggishness in the economy,” he said. Panneerselvam said the government will do everything possible to set right the slowdown by implementing developmental works in all departments.

Over 150 acres retrieved

He said Tamil Nadu Housing Board had retrieved 153.69 acres of lands worth Rs 854.12 crore which were encroached in various districts. He also informed the House that steps were being taken to establish Marina Commercial Town at Foreshore Estate in 25.16 acres. This town will have a mega commercial complex and restaurants, and this would be a landmark for Chennai metropolitan city.

HR&CE to launch TV channel

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will launch a TV channel - Thirukkovil - at a cost of Rs 8.77 crore. For the Agriculture department, he said 25,000 acres of arid lands would be identified and they would be converted into fertile lands, Rs 10.40 crore would be allotted for providing inputs to farmers to cultivate appropriate crops in these lands. A traditional paddy varieties protection centre will be started in Needamangalam. Ezhilagam complex in Chennai would be replaced by a new building at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

On the way...

1. A census for non-resident Tamils

2. Government Guest House at Chintadripet to be renovated at Rs 15 cr

3. Treasuries in five new districts

4. 570 residential units at a cost of Rs 419.56 cr

5. Commercial complexes at Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur and CIT Nagar, costing Rs 139 cr

6. 10,578 multi-storey residential quarters at a cost of Rs 1,131.51 cr

7. Multi-level parking lot at Koyambedu Wholesale Market complex

Assembly adjourned sine die

Chennai: The Assembly on Tuesday granted demands for 27 departments besides passing bill which provides for a vital change in ensuring 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment for candidates who have studied in Tamil medium. Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the House sine die. DMK, Congress and IUML boycotted proceedings.