Tiruchy's Mahatma Gandhi Memoral Hospital cuts footfall; to handle only emergencies cases

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The administration of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), which records thousands of footfalls daily, on Tuesday announced that Elective Outpatient department (OPD) would be closed and only emergency cases including accidents, snakebites, deliveries and heart problems, would be attended to.



“We are trying to reduce crowds and the risk of infection. Important procedures like deliveries, chemotherapy, dialysis etc will be done,” said MGMGH Medical Superintendent Dr Yeganathan. Seven persons are admitted in the MGMGH isolation ward.



A patient who came from Karur was admitted on Tuesday morning. Samples of the six others have been sent to Tiruvarur Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) and results are awaited. Of these six patients, two had arrived from Malaysia and the other four were in contact with them.



Doctors said they are asymptomatic and stable. The VRDL at the medical college in Tiruchy has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). From Wednesday morning, samples would be tested at this lab itself, which would save time. Test results would be ready in six hours.



There are almost 200 beds currently available for isolation patients in Tiruchy. MGMGH has 75, Srirangam and Manapparai GHs have 30 each and the primary health centres in Inamkulathur and Kulumani also have 30 beds each.