44-year-old man commits suicide in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 44-year-old man on Tuesday committed suicide as he was allegedly unable to return to his job in Saudi Arabia. Sources said that the deceased, R Kannan (44) of Palpandi Nagar, returned from Saudi Arabia to Thoothukudi six months ago, after working there for over 20 years.

Reportedly depressed over delay in returning, Kannan committed suicide on Tuesday. Kannan was also undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction, said the police. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.