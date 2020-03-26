Bodi wildfire: Death toll touches four, 1 in hospital

By Express News Service

THENI: Death toll in the wildfire incident at Araliyuthu near Bodi touched four after two women who had sustained burns succumbed on Tuesday night while they were being carried by rescue personnel downhill. The deceased -- Maheswari (40) and Manju (35) -- were natives of Rasingapuram, according to sources in the Forest Department.

A two-year-old child and her grandmother were the first two casualties in the wildfire, which broke out on Tuesday evening. One Logesh, also a native of Rasingapuram, is undergoing treatment at the government Theni medical college and hospital.

The incident

According to sources, 10 individuals, resident workers at an estate at Pethotty in Kerala’s Idukki, were returning to Rasingapuram after they received news regarding the nationwide lockdown.

However, since vehicular traffic was restricted at the three border check posts, they decided to walk home via Uchanuthu through a forest. It was during this walk that they were caught in the fire that suddenly broke out in the thickets.

Vijayamani and granddaughter Rithikasri died on the spot, whereas the other eight fled to different directions. Fire and forest department personnel later located them and took them downhill, but Maheswari and Manju succumbed on the way.