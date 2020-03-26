CM extends Gudi Padwa greetings to Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday greeted Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, arrival of spring as well as traditional Maharashtrian New Year. “On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to you, your wife and members of your family. May peace, prosperity and happiness be showered on you and your family in bountiful measure on this happy occasion,” the CM said in his message. The Governor thanked the CM.