COVID-19: Kamal Haasan offers to convert his residence into hospital to treat coronavirus patients

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has offered to convert his residence here as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

In a tweet Haasan said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

இந்த நெருக்கடி நேரத்தில் எளியோருக்கு பணி செய்ய மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தில் இருக்கும் மருத்துவர்களை கொண்டு, என் வீடாக இருந்த கட்டிடத்தை, தற்காலிகமாக எளிய மக்களுக்கான மருத்துவ மய்யமாக்கி,மக்களுக்கு உதவ நினைக்கிறேன்.அரசின் அனுமதி கிடைத்தால்,அதை செய்ய தயாராக காத்திருக்கிறேன்.

He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.

Haasan also tweeted a picture of an open letter written to PM Modi, seeking adequate measures for the informal sector of the country. He termed them as 'unsung heroes' and asked that the Economic Response Task Force takes their plight into account and come up with relief measures such as deferred credits, grants and tax breaks.

Meanwhile, eight persons including four Indonesian nationals, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 26.

