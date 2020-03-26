STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kamal Haasan offers to convert his residence into hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Haasan said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

Published: 26th March 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has offered to convert his residence here as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

In a tweet Haasan said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.

Haasan also tweeted a picture of an open letter written to PM Modi, seeking adequate measures for the informal sector of the country. He termed them as 'unsung heroes' and asked that the Economic Response Task Force takes their plight into account and come up with relief measures such as deferred credits, grants and tax breaks.

Meanwhile, eight persons including four Indonesian nationals, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 26.

(With Online Desk inputs)

