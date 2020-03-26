HC, Bench & subordinate courts suspend functioning for 3 weeks

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the announcement of complete lockdown across the country for three weeks owing to the COVID-19 threat, the functioning of the Madras High Court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the subordinate courts in the State has been suspended.

A circular issued by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court after the Prime Minister’s announcement on March 24 stated, “Entry to the High Court at Madras and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court shall remain prohibited for the next three weeks or until further orders.”

Administrative or judicial work at the Madras High Court would be communicated through the Registrar General or Registrar (Judicial) there and that of the Madurai Bench through the Additional Registrar General and Registrar (Judicial) in-charge, via e-mail, it added. Regarding filing and hearing of cases, the circular stated, “No matter, unless it is urgent and immediately emergent, shall be entertained except with permission of the judges.”

If the permission is granted, lawyers or litigants will be informed about the venue and the mode of addressing the court, which would be either through video-conference or other means, the circular stated.

Subordinate courts Entry to subordinate courts in all districts would remain suspended subject to any specific permission of the Principal District Judge concerned who have been directed to notify the E-mail IDs of the Chief Administrative Officer and Court Manager for the benefit of lawyers, the circular said.



All the officers and staff of the subordinate courts have been directed to be stationed at their residence subject to directions of their Heads to carry out urgent duties. Urgent cases will be heard if the district judges grant permission.