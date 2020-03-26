STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC, Bench & subordinate courts suspend functioning for 3 weeks

it added. Regarding filing and hearing of cases, the circular stated, “No matter, unless it is urgent and immediately emergent, shall be entertained except with permission of the judges.” 

Published: 26th March 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the announcement of complete lockdown across the country for three weeks owing to the COVID-19 threat, the functioning of the Madras High Court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and the subordinate courts in the State has been suspended.

A circular issued by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court after the Prime Minister’s announcement on March 24 stated, “Entry to the High Court at Madras and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court shall remain prohibited for the next three weeks or until further orders.”

Administrative or judicial work at the Madras High Court would be communicated through the Registrar General or Registrar (Judicial) there and that of the Madurai Bench through the Additional Registrar General and Registrar (Judicial) in-charge, via e-mail, it added. Regarding filing and hearing of cases, the circular stated, “No matter, unless it is urgent and immediately emergent, shall be entertained except with permission of the judges.” 

If the permission is granted, lawyers or litigants will be informed about the venue and the mode of addressing the court, which would be either through video-conference or other means, the circular stated.
Subordinate courts Entry to subordinate courts in all districts would remain suspended subject to any specific permission of the Principal District Judge concerned who have been directed to notify the E-mail IDs of the Chief Administrative Officer and Court Manager for the benefit of lawyers, the circular said.

All the officers and staff of the subordinate courts have been directed to be stationed at their residence subject to directions of their Heads to carry out urgent duties. Urgent cases will be heard if the district judges grant permission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Madras High Court Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp