Homeless, bachelors turn to Amma canteens in Tiruchy as eateries close amid COVID-19 lockdown

Published: 26th March 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

There are 11 Amma canteens across the city and all of them had adequate stock of rations.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With hotels and small eateries closed, Amma canteens came to the rescue of the poor and destitute.

“Food will be served through 17 community centres across the district for the destitute. Out of this, three such centres are in the city,” said District Collector S Sivarasu.

Several people appreciated the government for keeping Amma canteen open. “Had the Amma canteen been shut, it would have been difficult for people like me,” said S Varalakshmi, who had her fill at the outlet on Wednesday afternoon.

The footfall at the canteen increased in the aftermath of the lockdown.

“Normally, 600 people would visit our canteen near Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. But, now about 800 people are using the canteen. We are expecting this footfall to increase in the coming days as most of the hotels remain closed in the city,” said a canteen employee.

There are 11 Amma canteens across the city and all of them had adequate stock of rations, an officer said. Not just the poor, the canteens proved to be a boon to bachelors in the city.

“Since they have opened the Amma canteen, we were able to have breakfast. The government should increase such outlets,” said R Sridhar, a marketing professional.

