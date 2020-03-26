Kovai Corpn employs drone to spray disinfectant

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore corporation with the support of a private aviation training institute — Skywalk Drobotics Academy— launched a sprayer drone at CCMC’s main office on Wednesday to carry out disinfection works in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Minister S P Velumani, who attended the event, also rolled out compact jetting machines. He also advised corporation officials to continue the disinfection works in full swing across the city.