Kuwait returnee, hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms, dies in Kanyakumari

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A 40-year-old male returnee from Kuwait, hospitalised with the symptoms of COVID-19 in Kanyakumari government medical college hospital died on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, a 26-year-old male Qatar returnee and the 40-year-old Kuwait returnee had been admitted to the isolation ward of Kanyakumari government medical college hospital in Nagercoil after they devloped symptoms for coronavirus.

The samples taken from them for swab and blood tests were sent to Tirunelveli government medical college. A senior doctor of the hospital confirmed that the 40-year-old Kuwait returnee died today early morning. The doctor also added that the patient had returned from Kuwait on March 3.

"As he had symptoms for the last five day, he was in his home and admitted to the isolation ward with the history of fever on Wednesday evening. However the results would be out on Thursday evening," the doctor said.