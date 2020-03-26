STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai: Eight Thai nationals who came in contact with coronavirus victim traced, quarantined

A day after a 54-year-old Anna Nagar resident died after contracting COVID-19, the health department officials traced the eight Thai nationals with whom the man came in contact with.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Students are seen writing the Plus one examinations wearing masks at MC School in Madurai

Students are seen writing the Plus one examinations wearing masks at MC School in Madurai. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after a 54-year-old Anna Nagar resident died after contracting COVID-19, the health department officials traced the eight Thai nationals with whom the man came in contact with. All eight were quarantined in Madurai. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Collector TG Vinay said the eight preachers from Thailand visited Madurai as part of a religious tour on March 12. They were received at the Madurai airport by the man. With the assistance of two persons from Madurai, the eight visited several mosques in the city for the next two weeks. 

“All the eight preachers, along with the locals, were found near Malaipatti in Alanganallur by a team of officials on Monday. They were quarantined at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine (GHTM) at Thoppur near Tirumangalam the same day,” the collector said, adding that two of the Thai nationals developed symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday. “Samples for swab test were taken and sent to the testing lab at the government medical college and hospital here. The results will be out on Thursday morning,” he said. According to the collector, the group did not have any connection with the two Thai nationals in Erode.

Meanwhile, following the man’s death on Wednesday, the driver of a hearse service was initially hesitant to take the body for burial. However, health officials convinced him saying that there would be no risk of infection and provided him personal protection equipment (PPE), hospital sources said. The Madurai Collector said the body was wrapped in a three-layer package and disinfected with hypochlorite solution. 
“As per the guidelines, the health workers and the driver were provided PPE. Ten of the deceased’s family members were present at the burial as they were insistent. But, they too were provided protective equipment,” he said. Also, the residential area of the deceased at Anna Nagar has been cordoned off. All entry points were sealed by police and the residents were being monitored by health officials.

‘Deceased visited hotel’
The Madurai Collector earlier told reporters that the patient had attended a wedding reception on March 9 at a city hotel, which also accommodated tourists from Thailand and Indonesia. On March 13, the patient organised a religious meeting with preachers from Thailand at an Anna Nagar mosque, to which he was regular visitor.

“The patient, an employee of a construction company, was not a regular visitor to the construction site. However, he did go to the office. The places of his regular visits, including the mosque, private hotel and the office, have been disinfected by the corporation workers” he said. 

