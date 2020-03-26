STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One COVID-19 positive Indonesian is a diabetic

11 Indonesia nationals conducted religious sessions from March 13 to 22 at various mosques; officials trace, quarantine 136 contacts

Eight persons, including four Indonesian nationals, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Four of the Indonesian nationals and their Chennai-based tourist guide who tested positive on Wednesday were among 16 persons picked up by health officials from a mosque at Kitchipalayam in Salem on Sunday. The four were Muslim clerics aged 24, 38, 48 and 54 and their guide, 63. Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital Dean Balajinathan said, "The 54-year-old man is a diabetic while the others do not have any medical condition." 

Officials said that these 11 Indonesia nationals came to Delhi and then reached Salem by Kerala Express on March 11. They went to Ragmath Nagar mosque in Suramangalam on March 12. They conducted religious sessions from March 13 to 15 at Paal Market mosque in Shevapet, from March 16 to 18 at Sheikh Umar mosque in Ammapet and from March 19 to 21 at Bhuhariya mosque in Sanniyasigundu. On March 22, they held another session at a mosque in Kitchipalayam. 

Officials have started to identify the persons who have been in contact with these clerics and attended sessions. On Wednesday, health officials sanitised all five mosques with disinfectant. They also checked for symptoms of COVID-19 among residents nearby and instructed them to stay at home for the next 14 days. Salem Collector SA Raman said, "As per Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's instructions, we acted quickly and identified 136 persons who had been in contact with that Tabliqh team (Muslim clerics). They have been quarantined at home.

We have also put a mark on their hands denoting the home quarantine. They came to Salem from New Delhi by Kerala Express and did not travel to any other district. Steps are being taken to trace the passengers who were in contact with them on the train." Earlier, in a press release, the Collector urged all those who participated in the sessions to get in touch with the district administration through toll free number 1077 at Salem Collectorate or through 0427- 2450022, 0427- 2450023 and 0427- 2450498.

