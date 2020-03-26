Pesky motorists give police, officials tough time during coronavirus lockdown in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Revenue and police officials are taking steps to implement lock down in the district. Though roads were relatively empty on Wednesday, one could spot people on two wheelers moving around in the city. Almost all shops except pharmacies were shut on Old bus stand area, Gandhiji road, Railway junction area, Medical college road, Najikkottai road and Vilar road. However, when it was reported many shops in the east gate area were being opened and police asked them to close.



When there were a significant number of persons on two wheelers near the Anna statue area, police resorted to hitting the bikes with lathis. Those with genuine reasons were allowed to travel. Violators were made aware of the reason for the lockdown and their vehicle keys were taken away.



Violators booked



The police started booked several violators near the New Bus stand, Old bus stand, Railway junction, Santhapillai gate. Meanwhile all the six check posts at the border of the district remain closed and only with vehicles carrying essential commodities including fertilizers were allowed to ply.



Minister warns motorists



Handlooms and Textiles Minister OS Manian on Wednesday warned public that vehicles of those who violate curfew would be seized.



Addressing media on Wednesday, he said “Our district is being equipped to treat patients by adding more beds to the hospitals in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. We request the people to stay indoors and follow self-quarantine. However, some people are still travelling in vehicles for nonessential purposes. The administration would seize the vehicles of those who travel for nonessential purposes.”



According to officials, there are two General Hospitals in the district that are being set up into facilities to accommodate people. About 300 beds are set to be allotted for Coronavirus treatment.



“We have converted the newly built Maternal and Child Health Care block in Mayiladuthurai Government General Hospital which has six floors into a Corona treatment facility. We are adding 150 beds to it.



We are also converting the newly-constructed buildings of Nursing College and Nursing College Hostel, which would have 140 beds combined, into a Corona-treatment facility,” said R Mahendran, the joint director of the health services department.