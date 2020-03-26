STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second COVID-19 positive patient to be discharged in 2 days: Vijayabaskar

The case of the 20-year-old from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, raised concern about community transmission as he tested positive for the infection without any travel history to foreign countries.

File photo of Health Minister C Vijayabaskar briefs mediapersons after attending a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh is also seen | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second COVID-19 positive patient who travelled in a train from Delhi to Chennai and is undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, has tested negative in two subsequent mandatory tests. He will be discharged in two days, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

In his Twitter Vijayabaskar said, "TN's second positive case for corona who traveled from Delhi & undergoing treatment in #RGGH is recovering well. He is declared corona negative after two subsequent mandatory tests. He will be discharged in 2 days."

The case of the 20-year-old from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, raised concern about community transmission as he tested positive for the infection without any travel history to foreign countries. He boarded Tamil Nadu Express on March 10 and reached Chennai on March 12. Meanwhile, speaking to press here on Wednesday after a meeting with all deans of private medical colleges and doctors,  the minister said government will extend support in treatment of patients admitted by health department in private hospitals.
The minister also said private doctors and hospitals have expressed willingness to support the government. 

He said the Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Estate 'B' block will start functioning as an isolation facility from Friday. The 350-bed facility will have 125 beds exclusively for ICU and 60 for patients who require advanced medical care, he said. On complaints of shortage of protective equipment and masks in government hospitals the minister said from Thursday the health department will ensure the supply chain is maintained in all government hospitals.

"The day's requirement in all the hospitals is 60,000 per day." Meanwhile, about sample testing fee in private labs, the minister said, the government has requested the labs to offer the test at a minimal fee as possible. “The third private COVID testing lab for TN is approved by @MoHFW. Testing can be done at Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, Balaji Nagar, Chennai,” the minister also tweeted. 

