'Severe action against those violating rules'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Handing out a stern warning to those who violate the guidelines issued by the State government to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday called upon the people of Tamil Nadu put into practice three objectives - "Be vigilant; Keep distance and Be at Home" - to protect the State from the virus.

Addressing people through television, Palaniswami said, "District Collectors, Police Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police will take stern action against those who violate the orders issued in the interest of people and those who spread rumours." Clarifying that all arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities like vegetables, milk, meat, medicines and groceries, Palaniswami said people need not worry in this regard.

"Even when you step out for getting essential commodities, please maintain a three-foot distance from others. If you have symptoms like severe cold, fever and respiratory issues, contact doctors or government hospitals. Avoid self-medication. If needed, people can call helpline 104 and 1077," he said. Home quarantine of persons affected by the virus is being done to protect the individual, his family and society. "Just like your family is important to you, every family in the State is important for the government. The government's action alone will not suffice. Cooperation of each one of you is necessary. People should understand this," Palaniswami said.