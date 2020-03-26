Shoppers rub shoulders at Thanjavur market, defeats coronavirus lockdown purpose

N Ramesh By

THANJAVUR: Lack of social distancing at the temporary vegetable market run by the City corporation defeated the very purpose of the lock down, as the country is fighting hard to stop the spread of COVID-19.



Following the lockdown, exemptions were given for sale of essential commodities including groceries, vegetables, fruits, medicine etc. The hotels were allowed to serve the people by selling food in parcel instead of dining at the hotels itself.



Though hotels were permitted to operate for take away orders, most of them were shut and those which were open offered parcels.



Meanwhile, most of the medical shops in the city have adopted social distancing measures by marking spaces for customers to stand one metre apart. However, many of the grocery shops are yet to take up the measure.



Similarly, the Kamaraj vegetable of the City corporation run temporarily at Cauvery Nager in Pudukkottai road did not have measures for social distancing. The buyers who flocked the market on Wednesday morning for buying vegetables jostled in each of the shops in the market.



Dr S Namasivayam, the City Health Officer told The New Indian Express that markings would be arranged at the Kamaraj vegetable market. He further added in the city so far 55 persons were in house quarantine.



Meanwhile, 19 persons including a family of five from Erode with a four year old girl child, stranded at the Thanjavur new bus stand accommodated at the houses built by the slum clearance board at Vallam. They are being provided food from Amma canteen.