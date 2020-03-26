STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Shoppers rub shoulders at Thanjavur market, defeats coronavirus lockdown purpose

Following the lockdown, exemptions were given for sale of essential commodities including groceries, vegetables, fruits, medicine etc.

Published: 26th March 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Chennai

People buy the essential products in a super market before the lockdown. (Photo |Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Lack of social distancing at the temporary vegetable market run by the City corporation defeated the very purpose of the lock down, as the country is fighting hard to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Following the lockdown, exemptions were given for sale of essential commodities including groceries, vegetables, fruits, medicine etc. The hotels were allowed to serve the people by selling food in parcel instead of dining at the hotels itself.

Though hotels were permitted to operate for take away orders, most of them were shut and those which were open offered parcels.

COVID-19 LIVE | Kashmir records first death, India tally crosses 630 as Maharashtra registers fresh cases

Meanwhile, most of the medical shops in the city have adopted social distancing measures by marking spaces for customers to stand one metre apart. However, many of the grocery shops are yet to take up the measure.

Similarly, the Kamaraj vegetable of the City corporation run temporarily at Cauvery Nager in Pudukkottai road did not have measures for social distancing. The buyers who flocked the market on Wednesday morning for buying vegetables jostled in each of the shops in the market.

Dr S Namasivayam, the City Health Officer told The New Indian Express that markings would be arranged at the Kamaraj vegetable market. He further added in the city so far 55 persons were in house quarantine.

Meanwhile, 19 persons including a family of five from Erode with a four year old girl child, stranded at the Thanjavur new bus stand accommodated at the houses built by the slum clearance board at Vallam. They are being provided food from Amma canteen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp