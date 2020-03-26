Stay indoors, Purohit appeals to people

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appealed to people to stay indoors during the lockdown. “We can be victorious against COVID by staying home and breaking the chain. I appreciate the State government for taking proactive steps. I have full trust in the people of TN for taking many proactive steps,” he said.
