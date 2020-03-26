STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two medical teams to screen Narikuravas

Published: 26th March 2020

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Taking a step forward in containing the spread of the disease, the district administration has formed two special medical teams to screen Narikuravas, who travel from one state to another. The teams would screen Narikuravars of Devarayaneri and Thuraiyur Narikurava Colony for viral infection from Wednesday.

Narikuravars travel from one place to another, to temples across various states and tourists places to sell their handmade ornaments such as beads, necklace, etc. After the announcement of the lockdown, around 1,000 narikuravars returned to their settlements in government buses and available transport. 

“This is one of the major seasons for us to sell our handmade ornaments to tourists and devotees. We travel to different places to sell it. Those who reside in both the Narikuravar villages in the district make an income by selling these items. But now, as all tourist spots and places of public gathering have been locked down, we had no other option but to return to our home,” said Siranjeevi, a Narikurava from Narikurava Colony in Tiruchy. 

Collector S Sivarasu said, “We have deputed two special teams to screen them for viral infection on Wednesday. We are making all efforts to control the spread of the virus.”

