Coronavirus lockdown: Will folk artistes get a financial package in Tamil Nadu?

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Folk artistes in Nagapattinam district are seeking government support as their

livelihoods have been affected by the ongoing lockdown. "We have been playing Nadhaswaram for the past four generations. Two of my daughters and a son are also Nadhaswaram musicians. My other son plays Thavil and dances 'Kaavadi Aatam'.



We are a family passionate about folk arts and music. We earn only through programmes and events and this is the time of year we get the most commitments. Our livelihoods are affected by the lockdown and we are requesting for special assistance to survive," said B Ravichandran, a representative of Folk Artistes

Welfare Association in Nagapattinam and Nadhaswaram musician from Puthur near Sirkazhi.



ALSO READ: 1.7 lakh crore relief package a good start, now go for a six



There are over a lakh folk artistes in Tamil Nadu with about 3,000 from Nagapattinam district. They include musicians who play instruments such as Nadhaswaram, Thavil, Pambai and Udukkai and those who perform Saami Aatam, Marakkaal Aatam, Kaavadi Aatam, Karaga Aatam, Poi Kaal Kuthirai Aatam and Therukoothu. Many get a lot of commitments during the period from March to June.



Temples in Tamil Nadu conduct village festivals like Kodai Thiruvizha in the Tamil months of Masi, Panguni, Chithirai and Vaikaasi. The artistes are now are all home-bound due to the lockdown. Many earn Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 for government programmes and about Rs 1,500 for private events.



COVID-19 LIVE | Andamans reports 2nd case as India tally nears 700



"The last time we were asked to stop performing for two months was when the Model Code of Conduct was in place during the 2019 general elections. We abide by the law but we also need our daily bread to survive at critical times. We teach our students as well. The future of folk arts depends on us," said J King

Faizal, an association representative who dances Saami Aatam and Karaga Aatam.



The welfare association says only about one-third of them are registered under the Folk Artistes Welfare Board.



"The government should help all of us, irrespective of registration with the welfare board. There are many of us associated with groups. We have all played during government programmes like foundation stone-laying ceremonies, as well. Now, we are all affected. Please help us with survival at this time," said K Aiyyappan, a Nadhaswaram musician, whose family comprises folk musicians.