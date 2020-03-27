COVID-19: Tiruchy sanitation workers to re-use masks due to shortage

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Faced with shortage of single-use masks, the Tiruchy City Corporation has directed

sanitation workers to wash and wear masks. The civic body has placed order for 4000 re-useable masks with SHGs.



This was necessitated after the disposable masks did not last for few hours. "We first distributed single-use asks to all sanitation workers. But, it does not last for long. So we have placed orders for 4,000 masks that can be used multiple times," said City Health Officer A Jagannathan Further, he said workers must sterlize the masks before reusing.



Apparently unaware that masks needed to be discarded every five hours to prevent spread of infection, several workers appreciated the corporation's plan. A worker said, "The disposable masks are of no use as the elastic band hardly lasts for a day. Reusable ones are a far better option. We hope the Corporation

will give at least two masks for each worker."



Sources said the civic body was spending Rs 20 on a mask and the first batch of re-useable masks was expected by Thursday. Officials added that workers were told about maintaining safety and hygiene in their work and educated on the need to wash hands frequently.