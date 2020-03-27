STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-M to operate 3 students’ hostels after backlash

"Yesterday, wardens have accused us for staying on campus and said it was our decision to stay back and so we have to follow administration's decision.

CHENNAI: Amidst coronavirus scare, IIT-Madras that faced criticism for trying to cramp 300 students in one hostel, has now decided to operate three men’s hostels to ensure that social distancing norms are complied with. In an e-mail on Thursday, accessed by Express, Dean-Students, said Bhadra, Cauvery and Brahmaputra have been identified as men’s hostels and Sabarmati as ladies hotel.

“We have made sure the number of residents will be far less than half the capacity of the hostels,” the Dean said. Express had highlighted the plight of students who were forced to relocate to Bhadra hostel. 
However, students are still not convinced and say the hostel rooms and toilets are unhygienic. 

“Yesterday, wardens have accused us for staying on campus and said it was our decision to stay back and so we have to follow administration’s decision. They threatened to disconnect water and electricity supply. It takes more than 20 hours for me to reach my native place. So, how am I supposed to go,” a student asked. “We are trying our best, but we need your (students) cooperation and support in these difficult times. With bare minimum housekeeping staff working long hours, we need to be sensitive and pitch in to help keep places clean,” the Dean said. Meanwhile, there is no word on issue of single mess facility available to students.

