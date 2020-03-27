Modi calls up Edappadi, inquires about COVID-19 prevention measures in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called up Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanswami and discussed the ongoing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This is the second call from the Prime Minister within a week's time. On March 21, Modi discussed the preventive measures with Palaniswami and hailed the way Tamil Nadu was handling it.

An official release here said during the telephonic discussion, the Prime Minister enquired about the department-wise steps taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister requested the Chief Minister to implement Section 144 strictly in the interests of the people and that the government should ensure social distancing of the public. He also urged Palaniswami to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the people.

Responding, the Chief Minister said all these steps were being implemented in toto in the state.