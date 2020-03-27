No lavish affair, just a quiet wedding at home for this TN couple during coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With coronavirus lockdown in place, a couple in Woraiyur got their mariage solemnized

in their home with a handful of well wishers.



The wedding of C Santhanakrishan of Naraginganpettai near Thiruvidaimarudhur and K Amudha of Ramalinganagar in Woraiyur was to be conducted in a marriage hall opposite to Vekkaliamman Temple.



But due to coronavirus outbreak and consequent restrictions being clamped, the families decided to conduct it at the bride's house. All guests were made to wash their hands before being allowed inside.



The family had hired a caterer but the hotel management informed that they would not be able to deliver the food. Hence, the family members cooked for themselves.



A few of them went to the Gandhi Market in an autorickshaw to buy vegetables and spices to prepare the food. The family plans to host a grand reception once the lock down is lifted.