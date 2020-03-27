STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu tailor joins battle against COVID-19 by making affordable cloth masks

Like other tailors, A Selvam planned to stay at home during the lockdown period. He changed his mind when a customer approached him with a stitching order for 20 masks.

Published: 27th March 2020 11:13 AM

His work put him in a spot of bother as a crowd gathered around him, which is a strict no-no as lockdown is in place.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Selvam is a welcome sight in Kumaran Nagar these days. With masks disappearing from
shops in no time, the 45-year-old goes around the locality stitching and selling masks at affordable price. His masks are not as sophisticated as the N95 variety, but come handy in protecting people.

"I usually sit under a tree in the area and get a few customers. But a day before the lockdown, a customer asked if I could stitch 20 face masks and I accepted. I charged Rs 20 a mask. Now, I am doing the same for several other people and have more customers. I stay in Woraiyur and for the last two days, I have been going to Kumaran Nagar with my sewing machine to make masks," he said.

COVID-19 LIVE | Andamans, Telangana reports fresh cases as India tally crosses 700

His work put him in a spot of bother as a crowd gathered around him, which is a strict no-no as lockdown is in place. Police noticed the crowd and asked him to wind up. Selvam, who has a speech impediment,  did not get into an argument with him but tried to explain what he was up to.

"I told them I am not trying to make a profit out of this business. I have not even increased the price of masks and am selling them for Rs 20 each. The officer told me I should ensure there is not too big a crowd. I manage to sell a maximum of 15 masks a day," Selvam said.

On Thursday, Selvam reached Kumaran Nagar later than usual and many thought he had quit making masks. But the tailor came on his bicycle after 10 am. "I have a daughter studying in Class 9 and she was insisting I stay home due to the spread of coronavirus. It took some time for me to convince her so I was a bit late. I assured her I would reach home early, so I plan to sell only a few masks."

With most fabric shops closed, Selvam may be able to manufacture masks only for a few days, but he is sticking to his ethics and has no plans to increase prices.

