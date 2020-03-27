Tiruchy ration shops use pipes to keep consumers at safe distance, practice social distancing

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ration shops in Tiruchy are being fitted with pipes to deliver items like rice, pulses and sugar so employees and consumers do not touch the commodities and cause contamination. Placed next to the weighing machine, a six-inch PVC-pipe opening takes a slanted L-turn to slide essentials directly

into bags brought by ration card holders.



"This way. we eliminate the need to touch the rice or pulses. The public would also avoid it," said a shop

in-charge. The public can later go home and sanitise their hands before handling the items.



Arularasu, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Tiruchy, said, "All 1,208 ration shops are being fitted with such pipes. This way, any contamination through human touch would be eliminated at the shops." Boxes have also been outlined in front of all ration shops to maintain social distancing.



"The crowd is less now but once the new month arrives, more people would be coming in. It is easy to manage now but probably would be difficult to manage in the initial days of the new month," said a shop in-charge.



Speaking about the announced distribution of materials like rice and pulses for free and financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 during the lockdown, Arularasu said, "We are planning to distribute them in segments to avoid crowding at ration shops. Not more than 50 persons would be allowed in a time slot to collect the materials and cash. Tokens would be issued prior to this."