STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy ration shops use pipes to keep consumers at safe distance, practice social distancing

'All 1,208 ration shops are being fitted with such pipes. This way, any contamination through human touch would be eliminated at the shops.' said Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

Published: 27th March 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Ration shops in Tiruchy are being fitted with pipes to deliver items like rice, pulses and sugar so employees and consumers do not touch the commodities.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ration shops in Tiruchy are being fitted with pipes to deliver items like rice, pulses and sugar so employees and consumers do not touch the commodities and cause contamination. Placed next to the weighing machine, a six-inch PVC-pipe opening  takes a slanted L-turn to slide essentials directly
into bags brought by ration card holders.

"This way. we eliminate the need to touch the rice or pulses. The public would also avoid it," said a shop
in-charge. The public can later go home and sanitise their hands before handling the items.

COVID-19 LIVE | Andamans reports 2nd case as India tally nears 700

Arularasu, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Tiruchy, said, "All 1,208 ration shops are being fitted with such pipes. This way, any contamination through human touch would be eliminated at the shops." Boxes have also been outlined in front of all ration shops to maintain social distancing.

"The crowd is less now but once the new month arrives, more people would be coming in. It  is easy to manage now but probably would be difficult to manage in the initial days of the new month," said a shop in-charge.

Speaking about the announced distribution of materials like rice and pulses for free and financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 during the lockdown, Arularasu said, "We are planning to distribute them in segments to avoid crowding at ration shops. Not more than 50 persons would be allowed in a time slot to collect the materials and cash. Tokens would be issued prior to this."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp