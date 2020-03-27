Tiruchy store owner ensures stray friends don’t stay hungry during coronavirus quarantine

K Ezhilarasan By

TIRUCHY: A Tiruchy man steps out of his house every day like clockwork amidst the lockdown-not to interact with humans but to feed stray dogs that otherwise would have starved.



Hundreds of stray dogs roam the city streets in search of food. As eateries and roadside stalls have been shut since Tuesday evening, the dogs have been left without food. The Tiruchy man - A Thangaraj - runs KT Bookstore near Theradi Kadai Veethi and feeds 100 dogs daily.



When the Chief Minister announced the promulgation of section 144 from Tuesday night till March 31, Thangaraj braced himself to buy and store food for dogs.



He spent Rs 15,000 on 20 boxes of biscuits packets, rice and 30 trays of eggs and stored them at his home on MGR Street in Sanjeevi Nagar. Also, he buys four litres of milk daily. Thangaraj said, "When the section 144 announcement was made, I immediately rushed to buy biscuits and eggs. Egg prices were low then, so I bought 20 trays. My wife and I cook rice in the evening and mix egg with it and feed dogs on my street."



He has been doing this every day for the past 18 years and is still continuing despite the lockdown. He said, "There are around 20 stray dogs in my area and they come to my house exactly at 9 pm. I provide them with the food and milk. I then get on my two wheeler and travel to places like Thevadhanam, Chinnakadai Veethi and Babu Road to provide biscuits to dogs. Stray dogs wait at specific places in these areas around that time for me. I do not want to disappoint them so I continue to feed them even in these difficult times."



He added, "The stock at home would run out in a week as I did not expect the 21-day lockdown. Otherwise, I would have stocked up more. Now, I do not have any earnings as my bookstore is shut." He was worried stray dogs stay hungry since morning because of the absence of roadside stalls and eateries. He asked for the government and animal lovers to come forward to feed them.



After the lockdown, in the past two days as he was travelling on his two-wheeler police stopped and questioned him on why he was out at night. When he gave them the reason, they allowed him to proceed. His furry friends were waiting.