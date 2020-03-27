STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy store owner ensures stray friends don’t stay hungry during coronavirus quarantine

When the Chief Minister announced the promulgation of section 144 from Tuesday night till March 31, Thangaraj braced himself to buy and store food for dogs.

Published: 27th March 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

A Thangaraj and his wife Kamala mixing egg to feed stray dogs near their residence at MGR Nagar near Sanjeevi Nagar in Tiruchy.(Photo| EPS/ MK Ashok Kumar)

A Thangaraj and his wife Kamala mixing egg to feed stray dogs near their residence at MGR Nagar near Sanjeevi Nagar in Tiruchy.(Photo| EPS/ MK Ashok Kumar)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A Tiruchy man steps out of his house every day like clockwork amidst the lockdown-not to interact with humans but to feed stray dogs that otherwise would have starved.

Hundreds of stray dogs roam the city streets in search of food. As eateries and roadside stalls have been shut since Tuesday evening, the dogs have been left without food. The Tiruchy man - A Thangaraj - runs KT Bookstore near Theradi Kadai Veethi and feeds 100 dogs daily.

When the Chief Minister announced the promulgation of section 144 from Tuesday night till March 31, Thangaraj braced himself to buy and store food for dogs.

COVID-19 LIVE | Andamans, Telangana reports fresh cases as India tally crosses 700

He spent Rs 15,000 on 20 boxes of biscuits packets, rice and 30 trays of eggs and stored them at his home on MGR Street in Sanjeevi Nagar. Also, he buys four litres of milk daily. Thangaraj said, "When the section 144 announcement was made, I immediately rushed to buy biscuits and eggs. Egg prices were low then, so I bought 20 trays. My wife and I cook rice in the evening and mix egg with it and feed dogs on my street."

He has been doing this every day for the past 18 years and is still continuing despite the lockdown. He said, "There are around 20 stray dogs in my area and they come to my house exactly at 9 pm. I provide them with the food and milk. I then get on my two wheeler and travel to places like Thevadhanam, Chinnakadai Veethi and Babu Road to provide biscuits to dogs. Stray dogs wait at specific places in these areas around that time for me. I do not want to disappoint them so I continue to feed them even in these difficult times."

RBI governor press HIGHLIGHTS | Lending rate slashed to 4.4%, never-before-seen situation: RBI

He added, "The stock at home would run out in a week as I did not expect the 21-day lockdown. Otherwise, I would have stocked up more. Now, I do not have any earnings as my bookstore is shut." He was worried stray dogs stay hungry since morning because of the absence of roadside stalls and eateries. He asked for the government and animal lovers to come forward to feed them.

After the lockdown, in the past two days as he was travelling on his two-wheeler police stopped and questioned him on why he was out at night. When he gave them the reason, they allowed him to proceed. His furry friends were waiting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp