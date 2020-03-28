COVID-19: 4,961 foreign returnees under watch in Thanjavur, third highest in State

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: With the highest number of home quarantined persons in the region, Thanjavur district health officials are struggling to keep tabs on those who may decide to step out of their homes. As per latest figures available, 4,961 persons arrived from foreign countries and have been home quarantined in the district. This is the third-highest figure in the State after Chennai and Kancheepuram districts.

Of the 4,961 persons, 1,003 landed in Tamil Nadu and the rest in other airports of the country before reaching the State. This figure was conveyed to the district administration through the State Airport Health Officer and the immigration department for other Tamil Nadu airports. “Comparatively, a large number of people from Thanjavur district work abroad, particularly in Malaysia, Singapore and the Gulf countries,” said a Health department official. Though they were asked to stay at home for 28 days, some did not care for the advice, health officials said. They hope after the strict warning issued by the State government, they would toe the line. “On some occasions, there have been hoax alerts against foreign-returned persons due to personal enmity. However we do not ignore any calls and carry out field verification,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made arrangements for hassle-free supply of groceries to residents who require them. It contacted major grocery stores and arranged for doorstep delivery of essential commodities. Phone numbers of stores which accept phone orders and doorstep delivery have been released for the Thanjavur City Corporation area and the municipal areas of Kumbakonam and Pattukkottai. Besides, phone numbers of medicine stores and LPG agencies have also been released and shared on social media. Stores prepared to offer doorstep delivery services have been asked to register with the district administration to provide the service.