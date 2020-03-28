Drinking water scarcity looms in Tiruchy, distributors say cops seizing vehicles

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Though essential commodities are available, drinking water is becoming a major concern as several packaged water companies have stopped supply.

“Our agent used to deliver water cans to our houses every day. But for the last couple of days, he has not arrived and we have no supply of drinking water,”

said Mohan, a resident. More than 75 per cent of Tiruchiites depend on packaged water.

On the other hand, few of the residents have switched to tap water as an alternative. “We are not sure where we can get water cans and do not want to be out on the streets. We have started drinking tap water by boiling it. We hope the situation will change for better,” said Karthik, a resident of Woraiyur.

While a few suppliers stopped their service in fear of virus spread, others alleged police did not allow them to distribute water. “It has been two days since my van was seized. Every day I receive more than 100 calls from customers to refill their cans. How are we to supply if our vehicles are seized,” said a water supplier from Srirangam. Senior police officials, however, rebuffed the charge and claimed that no essential service has not been stopped.