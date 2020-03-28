Fire erupts in oil warehouse

CHENNAI: Around 1,000 barrels of oil cans at a factory warehouse near Gummidipoondi SIPCOT were completely gutted in fire on Friday. The fire began around 1 pm and firefighters were able to douse it by 8.30 pm. According to the police, the private factory purifies oil, and the waste generated is sent for construction of roads and mixing of concrete. The factory adjacent to its godown is located at a two-acre land, far from the residential area.
