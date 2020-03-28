Plea to stop harassment by police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A petition has been moved today in the Madras High Court seeking to direct the Director-General of Police to instruct police officers not to harass the public who venture out to buy essentials during the 21-day lockdown.

According to the petitioner, ML Ravi, an advocate stated that ever since the imposing of section 144 to stop the spread of Coronavirus, the police to maintain the nature of the law are acting brutally on people who are venturing out to buy essentials.

Street dwellers, labourers who are facing the worst of the crisis since they are not being able to travel to their native places. However, the police have been caning people ever since the announcement putting people in great difficulties, said the petitioner. Due to the police excess in certain parts of the state, there has been some retaliation also from the public creating a panic among the people. The petitioner also said that he has been getting all the information only through visual media since the police excess has led to the print medium getting restricted access.