Pollution level down in Tiruchy since lock down

Sowmya Mani

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It has been three days since India went into lockdown and with no vehicles plying on the roads, pollution has reduced and air quality has improved. In the 21-day lockdown period, air quality would definitely see marked improvement. Doctors say there is a direct relationship between air quality and health. Poor air quality index (AQI) is associated with bad health conditions, especially for those with respiratory problems.

“I have been analysing the relationship between air quality and health. Chronic illnesses get worse between of high AQI. People with heart, lung and kidney problems would benefit from this lockdown. The air we breathe has improved, which would lead to an increase in our immunity, especially mucosal immunity,” said asthma allergy specialist Dr Kamal.

During this quarantine period, everyone has started washing their hands regularly. With general personal hygiene improving, doctors say chances of infections would also reduce.

“For example, if a child does not get a cold for two months, his or her immunity power would increase. This lockdown wold have a positive effect on the health of those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and dialysis patients. As people would not be going out, risk of contracting infections is zero, especially for senior citizens,” added Kamal.

Pulmonologists also feel the greatest beneficiaries of this lockdown would be cardiac and lung disease patients.

“Patients with asthma and other COPD problems wuold see an improvement. Dust, smoke anjd carbon monoxide act as triggers for those with heart problems and high pollution leads to heart attacks. Children would also not catch colds. Infections would reduce in this time,” averred Dr A Nagarajan, pulmonologist, Kauvery Hospital Tiruchy.