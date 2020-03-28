Remain indoors, EPS tells people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is now in stage 1 of COVID-19 disease and it is going to stage 2. To prevent this, the government is taking various measures. So, people should support it by staying at home, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters at DMS here on Friday.

The government has recruited 530 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,500 lab technicians to treat patients and procured 200 new ambulances. Palaniswami said Section 144 CrpC will be in place for 21 days. “COVID-19 is a deadly infectious disease and it can be prevented only by social distancing and isolating oneself from others,” he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people not to come out of their houses unless it is necessary. “The government has made arrangements to make available all essential commodities to people, including vegetables, milk and medicines. So, people should not suffer. The police is taking action only on people who roam for fun. People should respect the law,” he said. Palaniswami further added that COVID-19 patients will be treated at two exclusive facilities set up at Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar Estate and also ESI Hospital in Coimbatore with 500 and 350 beds respectively.

The Chief Minister also said 14 testing centres, 10 government and four private, have been set up in the State. People with cold, fever and cough can call COVID- 19 Control Room functioning at DMS for medical support. Palaniswami also said people who have to go for dialysis can call ‘108’ ambulance. “The vehicle will take them for dialysis and drop them back home,” he said.

Until Thursday, as many as 3,168 cases of curfew violations have been registered in the State. A total of 186 people were booked for roaming on the streets in Chennai between 6 pm on Thursday and 6 am on Friday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Palaniswami and discussed about various ongoing measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

Fresh restrictions

Petrol bunks to be open 6 am-2.30 pm

Exclusive 24/7 bunks for govt vehicles & ambulances

Eateries (only takeaways) and medical shops can function all day

Koyambedu market open 6 am -2.30 pm

Veggie, fruit trucks can come to Koyambedu market only between 6pm & 6 am

App-based food delivery: 7 am to 9.30 am, 12 noon to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 9 pm

All those who returned from abroad after Feb 15, and their contacts must quarantine themselves, and report the same to civic authorities |

