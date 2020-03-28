STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sharp rise in number of persons under home quarantine in Tiruchy

Home quarantine stickers have been pasted outside the houses of 2,262 persons and would be pasted outside the homes of their contacts by Friday night, said District Collector S Sivarasu. 

Published: 28th March 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Families of 4,120 persons are under home quarantine in Tiruchy. Home quarantine stickers have been pasted outside the houses of 2,262 persons and would be pasted outside the homes of their contacts by Friday night, said District Collector S Sivarasu.  These are passengers who travelled to and from foreign countries from March 1 to March 22 The figures are a  marked increase in the numbers under home quarantine, as till Wednesday, only 624 persons were quarantined.

 A dentist working in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy was admitted to the isolation ward on Friday. He travelled to Madurai recently and felt uneasy. To make sure he did not have coronavirus, he admitted himself to the hospital. His sample was sent for testing and came back negative. As of Friday evening, six patients were in the isolation ward, all of whom tested negative.

 Meanwhile, the 24-year-old who tested positive for COVID-19 is stable and responding well to treatment, said the collector. He already had symptoms before he came to India. The next sample would be taken on March 31. He is being treated with a combination of drugs, lots of fluids and citrus fruits. “He had symptoms three days before he took the flight. Therefore, the virus has been in his body for nine days, but he is stable. He is recovering well, no fever,” said Sivarasu.

 The patient had travelled to Tiruchy from Dubai on March 22 on an Air India Flight. There were 86 other passengers on the flight and six crew. On Thursday, the authorities first contacted the 18 people who sat in the three rows adjacent to the patient. Two of the passengers were from Tiruchy. Authorities visited their homes and checked their condition on Thursday night., Fifteen others from six Tamil Nadu districts were traced and checked. The passengers were traced to Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Perambalur. They have all been advised home quarantine and stickers and seals have been pasted on their houses and hands, respectively. The other passengers are also being traced, said the collector. The pilot and cabin crew, who are in different States, have been alerted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
home quarantine Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp