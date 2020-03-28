Situation remains grim for poultry industry as reaper sets foot in farms

MP Saravanan and S GURUVANMIKANATHAN By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR/NAMAKKAL: Stating that the present scenario is grim for the poultry industry would be an understatement. With misinformation spreading like wildfire regarding spread of COVID-19 through poultry products and the scare over transmission of bird flu handing massive losses to poultry farmers, the situation has taken a turn for the worse. The reason being a scarcity of poultry feed that is now leading to the death of many a chicken. The situation is especially worse at farms in Udumalaipet region in the district.



Scarcity of feed

Speaking to TNIE, personnel from a prominent broiler farm in Udumalaipet, on condition of anonymity, said, “When the COVID-19 scare hit, broiler farm owners were shocked as meat prices fell to around Rs 15 per kg. When there was a scarcity of vegetables due to the nationwide curfew, prices went up to around Rs 50 a kg, but that too did not last long with the 21-day nationwide lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The lockdown has affected poultry feed supply severely. Due to the huge size of our farm, we keep stock for 15 days. But, no feed has arrived from Maharashtra and Gujarat for the past few days,” the personnel added. Subsequently, farmers started to reduce amount of food offered to the chicken, which led to hens losing considerable weight. What is worse is that the birds began to peck each other, leading to the death of close to 600 birds in the past three days at the farm.

Drivers harassed

Confirming the development, Broiler Farm Owners Association (Palladam) Secretary Eswaramoorthi said, “Though the government has not barred vehicles carrying poultry and cattle feed, many police personnel are harassing the drivers. As a result, many transport companies are refusing to take orders. We are in a fix.

”On average, a bird weighing 1.5 kg eats 140-gm feed (maize seeds and soya extract) per day. Now, we are managing the situation with maize seed along with fodder. Many broiler owners are currently offering only around 40-50 gm feed due to scarcity. This is not enough for the birds and if the situation continues, they will peck each other out of hunger and die,” he explained.

No takers for eggs

In Namakkal though, the situation is different as poultry farmers are facing the possibility of 25 crore eggs rotting as there are no takers. In all, around 25 crore eggs are currently piled in cold storage facilities at Tiruchy, Salem and Mettupalayam.

Namakkal Egg Producers Association President K Mohan said, “We have reduced 50 per cent feed for our layer hens. They are being fed only during the day. This has resulted in reduction of egg production by half. As far as Namakkal zone is concerned, approximately five crore eggs were produced every day and now the number has reduced to less than three crore.” In all, there are 1,100 poultry farms in the region.



Tamil Nadu Egg Producers Association President (also Namakkal MP) AKP Chinraj said, “The state of all markets is poor. On behalf of poultry farmers, I urged the Centre to instruct banks to extend the existing loan periods for one year. Moreover, the government should take steps to supply feed immediately.”