STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Situation remains grim for poultry industry as reaper sets foot in farms

Stating that the present scenario is grim for the poultry industry would be an understatement.

Published: 28th March 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Short of feed, Chicken pecked each other to death at a broiler farm in Udumalaipet  | EXPRESS

By MP Saravanan and S GURUVANMIKANATHAN
Express News Service

TIRUPUR/NAMAKKAL: Stating that the present scenario is grim for the poultry industry would be an understatement. With misinformation spreading like wildfire regarding spread of COVID-19 through poultry products and the scare over transmission of bird flu handing massive losses to poultry farmers, the situation has taken a turn for the worse. The reason being a scarcity of poultry feed that is now leading to the death of many a chicken. The situation is especially worse at farms in Udumalaipet region in the district.

Scarcity of feed

Speaking to TNIE, personnel from a prominent broiler farm in Udumalaipet, on condition of anonymity, said, “When the COVID-19 scare hit, broiler farm owners were shocked as meat prices fell to around Rs 15 per kg. When there was a scarcity of vegetables due to the nationwide curfew, prices went up to around Rs 50 a kg, but that too did not last long with the 21-day nationwide lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” 

“The lockdown has affected poultry feed supply severely. Due to the huge size of our farm, we keep stock for 15 days. But, no feed has arrived from Maharashtra and Gujarat for the past few days,” the personnel added. Subsequently, farmers started to reduce amount of food offered to the chicken, which led to hens losing considerable weight. What is worse is that the birds began to peck each other, leading to the death of close to 600 birds in the past three days at the farm.

Drivers harassed
Confirming the development, Broiler Farm Owners Association (Palladam) Secretary Eswaramoorthi said, “Though the government has not barred vehicles carrying poultry and cattle feed, many police personnel are harassing the drivers. As a result, many transport companies are refusing to take orders. We are in a fix.

”On average, a bird weighing 1.5 kg eats 140-gm feed (maize seeds and soya extract) per day. Now, we are managing the situation with maize seed along with fodder. Many broiler owners are currently offering only around 40-50 gm feed due to scarcity. This is not enough for the birds and if the situation continues, they will peck each other out of hunger and die,” he explained.

No takers for eggs
In Namakkal though, the situation is different as poultry farmers are facing the possibility of 25 crore eggs rotting as there are no takers. In all, around 25 crore eggs are currently piled in cold storage facilities at Tiruchy, Salem and Mettupalayam.

Namakkal Egg Producers Association President K Mohan said, “We have reduced 50 per cent feed for our layer hens. They are being fed only during the day. This has resulted in reduction of egg production by half. As far as Namakkal zone is concerned, approximately five crore eggs were produced every day and now the number has reduced to less than three crore.” In all, there are 1,100 poultry farms in the region.

Tamil Nadu Egg Producers Association President (also Namakkal MP) AKP Chinraj said, “The state of all markets is poor. On behalf of poultry farmers, I urged the Centre to instruct banks to extend the existing loan periods for one year. Moreover, the government should take steps to supply feed immediately.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poultry farm
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)
UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp