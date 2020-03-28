STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, number of cases now 40

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old who travelled from Dublin and was tested positive was discharged during the late hours of Friday from RGGGH. He is the second person in the state to be discharged.

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, disinfectant being sprayed at Chennai Central Railway Station. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar P/EPS)

CHENNAI: Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 40.  

State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced that a 42-year-old man from Kumbakonam and a 49-year-old man from Katpadi had tested positive and are in isolation.

The Kumbakonam man had returned from the West Indies and has been admitted at the TMCH in Thanjavur, while the other patient had returned from the UK and has been admitted at a private hospital in Vellore.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old who travelled from Dublin and was tested positive was discharged during the late hours of Friday from RGGGH. He is the second person in the state to be discharged.

In a separate incident at Kanniyakumari, three people died in the COVID-19 isolation ward. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh clarified that all three of them had other health issues and did not die of COVID-19.

Of the three, a two-year-old boy had suffered from osteoporosis, a 66-year-old had chronic kidney disease and a 24-year-old had pneumonia. Throat swabs and blood samples of the late patients have been sent for further testing.

Health Minister Vijayabaskar had a video conference with district collectors and senior health officials to assess the current situation.

So far, 2.09 lakh passengers have been screened, while 13,323 beds have been allocated to isolation wards. Out of the 1,500 samples tested, 1,252 have turned negative, while 40 are positive (2 discharged) and 208 under process.

The health department has also been tracing patient movement and their contacts to find out whether the infection gets transmitted within family members such as between a couple, parents and son.

Officials have advised voluntary organisations to set up hand washing facilities at the entrance of their streets, apartments and office premises, along with soap and hand sanitisers.

