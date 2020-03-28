STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video-calling facility for prison inmates in Tiruchy

 Inmates of Central prison would be able to interact with their family members despite the lockdown as the Prison department on Friday launched video-calling facility.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Inmates of Central prison would be able to interact with their family members despite the lockdown as the Prison department on Friday launched video-calling facility. As many as seven mobile phones have been bought for the initiative.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Prison department suspended visits to the prison for two weeks from March 17. The entry gate was locked to prevent people from entering.  Though proper precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, prisoners were worried about the welfare of their loved ones outside. Video-calling allows the prisoners to check on the health of their family members and ease their worries.

Prison Superintendent Thirumurugan said, “There are over 1,400 inmates in Central prison and also the special prison for women in the district. Following the spread of coronavirus, we suspended visitor arrivals from March 17 to April 14. To allow prisoners to see their families, we purchased seven mobile phones for video calls. The facility was started from Friday in both prisons.” He said six phones have been kept in Central prison and one at the special prison for women. Prisoners would be allowed to make video or voice calls for minutes.

A senior Central prison official stated as coronavirus is spreading in the State, the Prison department has been keenly monitoring the health of prisoners and guards. After segregating older inmates from others, a special screening process is underway in the prison.  Should any prisoner fall ill, they would be taken to the prison hospital for treatment.

