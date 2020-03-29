STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM assures help to Bihar labourers

In a tweet, Tejashwi Yadav tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister stating that diligent workers from Bihar are currently stranded in Angeripalayam in Tirupur.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A team of medical experts examining the migrant labourers at a check-up camp at Egmore government school in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Bihar’s Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, struck a nexus on Twitter all for the welfare of Bihari migrants, currently staying at Tirupur, who are struggling to find food owing to the lockdown. 

In a tweet, Tejashwi Yadav tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister stating that diligent workers from Bihar are currently stranded in Angeripalayam in Tirupur. He requested the chief minister to help them by providing the workers with food and rations during the lockdown. Soon came a tweet from Palaniswami stating the officer concerned has already been informed about the issue. “The migrants are now in safe hands.” He later directed Tirupur collector to take action.

Nearly 300 people from Bihar have been staying in rented houses near Angeripalayam for several years now. They work in garments and knitwear units. However, the current lockdown meant they have run out of food and essentials. Sanjay Kumar (30), a worker, said, “After we informed our State Opposition leader through Twitter, help came calling. The district administration has offered us ration and food for three weeks.”

Cops come to rescue of depressed migrant worker
Coimbatore: Police rescued a 35-year-old man, who took to Twitter to convey that he was having suicidal thoughts as he was not able to return home in Nilgiris in view of lockdown. The man, in his tweet on March 27, had tagged Union Home Ministry. The person was identified to be a staff of a private bank and was staying near GN Mills.

Later, the policemen provided him counselling to overcome the suicidal thoughts he had and involved him in regulation of traffic and vehicle checking at GN Mills the same day to alleviate his mental stress. Later, he was allowed to travel to his native. The man took to Twitter to thank the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar labourers Edappadi K Palaniswami Bihari migrants lockdown Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp