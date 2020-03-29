CM assures help to Bihar labourers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Bihar’s Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, struck a nexus on Twitter all for the welfare of Bihari migrants, currently staying at Tirupur, who are struggling to find food owing to the lockdown.

In a tweet, Tejashwi Yadav tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister stating that diligent workers from Bihar are currently stranded in Angeripalayam in Tirupur. He requested the chief minister to help them by providing the workers with food and rations during the lockdown. Soon came a tweet from Palaniswami stating the officer concerned has already been informed about the issue. “The migrants are now in safe hands.” He later directed Tirupur collector to take action.

Nearly 300 people from Bihar have been staying in rented houses near Angeripalayam for several years now. They work in garments and knitwear units. However, the current lockdown meant they have run out of food and essentials. Sanjay Kumar (30), a worker, said, “After we informed our State Opposition leader through Twitter, help came calling. The district administration has offered us ration and food for three weeks.”

Cops come to rescue of depressed migrant worker

Coimbatore: Police rescued a 35-year-old man, who took to Twitter to convey that he was having suicidal thoughts as he was not able to return home in Nilgiris in view of lockdown. The man, in his tweet on March 27, had tagged Union Home Ministry. The person was identified to be a staff of a private bank and was staying near GN Mills.

Later, the policemen provided him counselling to overcome the suicidal thoughts he had and involved him in regulation of traffic and vehicle checking at GN Mills the same day to alleviate his mental stress. Later, he was allowed to travel to his native. The man took to Twitter to thank the police.