Curb on transportation causes flowers to wither in farmlands

Published: 29th March 2020

VILLUPURAM: Amidst the COVID -19 scare the flower markets are closed in Villupuram.  This has brought the business of hundreds of flower cultivators to a halt in Mailam Flower cultivation is taking place in more than hundred acres of land in villages like Muttiyur, Vempoondi, Kollarmadura and Kudisaipalayam villages in Mailam Panchayat union near Tindivanam in Villupuram district.

“In our area, we cultivate flowers like Sambangi(tuberose), Samandhi(marigold),Kozhikondai(celosia), Kanagambaram(crossandra), Jayanthi(small size marigold), Button Rose, Mullai (rotana). These flowers will be taken to flower market in Tindivanam and according to the season and demand, rates will be fixed,” said P Pandian, a flower cultivator of Kudisaipalayam village.

He added, “We used to earn more than Rs 2,500 per day. After paying for the farmworkers, we will still make some profit. But, for the past one week after the lockdown, flower markets were closed. We are unable to take flowers to other regions for sale as there is police restriction on transportation.”

“Our revenue completely stopped, as unlike other farming works flowers cannot be stored. They have to be sold the same day. We are not even plucking the flowers as we have to pay additional charge for it. But, we still pluck the Mullai flower as this is the starting season for the flower and if we don’t pluck it, the entire plant will be attacked by insects.

This will only add to our loss,” said G Namadevan of Kollarmadura. Another farmer, T Suresh said, “ The plucked flowers are given free of cost to other villagers and sometimes we even use it as food for livestock or just throw it in the bins. This is the first  time we are facing loss despite good quality and quantity of flowers.”

Pattali Makkal Katchi, Villupuram district secretary for social media wing, PT Mathiazhagan told Express, “Central government has announced Rs 2000 for farmers but that won’t be enough for them. I request, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to intervene and take action.”

