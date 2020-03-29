STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase in sales of face masks keeps tailors, vendors busy

“Due to lockdown, I’m not able to do any business. As there is shortage of face masks, I approached few tailors to stitch them so that I can sell and make an earning.

A vendor selling masks near Mahatma Gandhi hospital  in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The increasing demand for face masks has kept the business running not only for tailors but also for vendors, whose other businesses faced a heavy loss due to the lockdown. Interestingly, some of the tailors have themselves got down the streets selling their handmade masks.

“Due to lockdown, I’m not able to do any business. As there is shortage of face masks, I approached few tailors to stitch them so that I can sell and make an earning. I sell about 20 to 30 masks every day,” said Mahesh, a vendor in Thillai Nagar. Davood, a vendor selling masks in front of MGMGH, said that he has given stitching orders to many tailors in the city as its demand keeps increasing.

“I will settle the payment after finishing the sale. I sold about 30 masks on Friday and charge only `20 per mask. I hope to continue to sell it at the same rate in the coming days,” he said. Meanwhile, tailors had bulk orders flowing in. “I started selling face masks on Friday and sold about 50 on the first day itself. I got a bulk order from one of the buyers. I hope I will have good sales in the coming days,” said Muthusamy, a tailor who started selling face mask in Tennur road. 

Colour of their choice
Interestingly, tailors said that people approached them with a request to make face masks of their favorite colours.“A customer requested for green coloured masks. I managed to get the fabric from my friend’s shop and make it. I am expecting similar orders for various colours in the coming days. However, I will not be able to make masks of varied colours as most of the fabric shops are closed,” said Babu, a tailor-cum seller. 

‘Happy with sales of masks near hosps’ 
The sales of masks near hospitals has turned a great relief for people “Most of the medical shops are running out of masks. Though these are not of high quality, I hope it would offer some protection. Therefore, I decided to buy it,” said Rajendran, who took his father to the hospital.

