Relief as tests on two dead in Kanniyakumari turn negative

The three deceased — a 66-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy — were admitted to the facility on different dates and had been in quarantine.

Published: 29th March 2020

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The throat secretion and blood samples of two persons, who were among the three died at Government Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital on Saturday owing to different health complications, tested negative for COVID-19. 

The three deceased — a 66-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy — were admitted to the facility on different dates and had been in quarantine. Hospital sources said the sexagenarian had complications, including Chronic Kidney Disease, Uremic Encephalopathy and Lymphoma. He was admitted on March 26.  

The youth was referred from the District Headquarters Hospital in Padmanabhapuram and was admitted on Friday. He had viral pneumonia with high level of sepsis in blood, sources said. The child was diagnosed with osteopetrosis and was brought to the hospital on Saturday morning with critical illness, sources added. While the child has a recent travel history to Kerala, the other two had no such. The test result of the child is expected to come Sunday.

Meanwhile, hospital Dean Dr Suganthy asked the public not to panic. “The sexagenarian was diabetic and was suffering from hypertension for more than five years. A few weeks ago, his both kidneys were affected and he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. Similarly, the youth was suffering from fever for at least five days and had breathing difficulties. He suffered multiple organ failure. The boy was born with a bone disease and had respiratory tract infection. He was admitted on Saturday morning and was given ventilator support.” The samples were tested at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, said the official, adding that process of increasing the capacity of COVID-19 hospital in the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital has begun.

