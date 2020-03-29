Selfie with Covid patient: 3 hosp staff suspended

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: As ‘Quarantine & Chill’ has become the buzzword world over in the past week, a 25-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19, placed in an isolation ward in Ariyalur Government Hospital, may have, in a carefree way, thought why should people at homes have all the fun, as she shot a TikTok video of herself with the help of three sanitation workers.

Going overboard, ignoring all possible health hazards, the three workers had also clicked a selfie with her. They were suspended and quarantined for interacting closely with a patient who tested positive. Officials said she didn’t show interest in books and refused to return the phone to the staff, who had earlier confiscated it. She said she didn’t want to disappoint her ‘followers’ online.